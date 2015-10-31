This pack introduces children to basic sentence construction using an autumn theme. The ' Let's write about Autumn' presentation allows the teacher to model basic sentence construction on a smart board. Then the teacher has the option to scaffold two sentences from the visual prompt on following slide. Alternatively, the children can actively 'share the pen' with the teacher and write on whiteboard using visual prompt. I have also included a printer friendly version where children can record sentences on sheets, They could also record on whiteboards after

teacher has modelled using simple word wall provided.

The ' Autumn Scarecrows' presentation provides simple information in a clear and engaging way. It is followed by a factual writing task, a 'cut and stick' activity with background provided, a colour coded scarecrow task and a symmetrical task. There is also an online link provided for a 'scarecrow' action song. This is particularly suited as a cross curricular link for Autumn.