A selection of PowerPoints that introduce Literature Circles and the benefits of promoting this within a literacy /reading session. One is devoted to introducing Literature Circles to teachers and practitioners who are unfamiliar with them. The other two presentations are intended for children and can be used to guide them through the roles plus the approach needed for successful collaborative work.

The badges for each role are provided for lamination.

The pro formas for each role are also included.

This approach encourages independent reading and supports active reading within the classroom.

A Literature Circle word mat provides stimulating questions to scaffold and enhance speaking & listening within a group . This word mat could also be used by the teacher as a plenary activity.