Inventions that transformed the World
Students will study seven key inventions and innovations that occurred during the Industrial Revolution and research how the innovations transformed world.
Following their research, students will rate the inventions in terms of importance 1-7. Students are to do this after researching each of the inventions.
Students will need technology for this assignment. There are online links and resources provided to aid students in their research.
activity time: 45 minutes
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
tmccord1986
Selma 2014-Video Guide and Essay questions
"Give Us the Ballot, We Will Transform the South" This video guide will demand students use their critical thinking and writing skills to...
- (1)
- $2.49
tmccord1986
American Genius video guides-space race, computers, Edison
Provided is three video guides designed for the movies American Genius on Netflix.com. I designed these videos for my 7th and 8th classes, however ...
- (0)
- $2.00
tmccord1986
The Prisoner's dilemma and Game Theory
Students will study the Prisoner's dilemma and how it relates to economics, psychology and the modern day world. Students will watch exciting video...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
TES PICKS
leighbee23
Slave Triangle
This is a complete lesson exploring the Slave Trade triangle. It includes a map task, have and need task, card sort on the reasons slavery was just...
- (38)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
MrCMaths
History timeline for display - easily adapted
Goes from the dinosaurs through key periods of history to the present day. Use MS Word to adapt it. I have added the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle...
- (118)
- $5.49
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
This is a fully resources assessment lesson designed to assess learning for the Research Methods section of the GCSE Sociology course. The assessme...
- (1)
- $7.03
ellie_ryl
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
Revision booklet with: Knowledge checker (RAG rated) input of knowledge for each section laid out appealingly tasks at the end of teach unit - 10 i...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
Charles Darwin Bundle
Charles Darwin Bundle Engaging activities
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
JamesHolter2019
AQA History GCSE booklet
This is a comprehensive revision guide for the exam spec. please review
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
sfy773
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle Engaging resources
- 14 Resources
- $35.22