Inventions that transformed the World
Students will study seven key inventions and innovations that occurred during the Industrial Revolution and research how the innovations transformed world.
Following their research, students will rate the inventions in terms of importance 1-7. Students are to do this after researching each of the inventions.
Students will need technology for this assignment. There are online links and resources provided to aid students in their research.
activity time: 45 minutes

