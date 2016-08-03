Invertebrate Animals Interactive Identification Game: This is not your average PowerPoint! This PowerPoint is a live-working interactive dichotomous key! Each slide has code embedded within it that allows the students to answer yes or no questions about invertebrate animals.



The students are to pick an animal they like to begin the "game" or lesson. The students are then presented with questions about the animals such as: Does the animal live on land? Does the animal have 8 or 6 legs? Is the animal soft bodied? etc.



After clicking the correct button, only the animals with the chosen characteristics are left on the screen. Additional questions are asked until the correct animal is chosen.



This PowerPoint can be used in many different ways:

*Teaching young children about invertebrate animals

*Teaching young and older children about animal characteristics

*Teaching older children about dichotomous keys



Important Note: This interactive works when in SlideShow mode