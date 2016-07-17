Want a fun activity to review vocabulary terms for a unit on Japan? Looking for an enrichment activity in history? Try my Japanese Puzzler: Secret Message Activity. The activity involves students working individually or in groups to review vocabulary terms on Japan. Then,a following direction activity is next where students place letters from the different terms into boxes found at the end of the activity page. Once all the boxes are filled, a "secret message" about Japan is revealed! The teacher page includes additional information to share about the "secret message". It's a fun way to reinforce important vocabulary for a unit of study on the Japan! If you prefer to offer a vocabulary box, I have included this as well.



Other resources that go along with my unit on Japan:

1. If you'd like to have a reading in the content area for social studies, Travel to Japan, may be just the thing for a classroom lesson! The reading takes students(grades 4-8) on a trip to Japan to learn about its geography, customs and places to see. There are also extension activities,a map skill activity and comprehension questions to use with your students as well as a list of resources. Japan, Travel to Japan Reading Activity



2. Covering Japan? I taught a unit of study on the country of Japan for 32 years and would love to share some my notes, activities and resources I used with my students.

This resource is for teachers to use to introduce the country/culture of Japan to their students. I have an activity page with a short web quest/ activity. Let's Learn about Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun