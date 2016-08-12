Joints and Pathology of the Skeletal System PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Joints and Joint Pathology is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the joints and pathology of the skeletal system.

There is a worksheet attached to this lesson that reinforces the topics covered in the PowerPoint

There are 30 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:

♦ Joint Structure
♦ Cartilaginous Joint
♦ Fibrous Joint
♦ Synovial Joint
♦ Anatomy of the Knee
♦ Types of Synovial Joints
♦ Arm Bones (2 slides with mini quiz)
♦ Plane Joint
♦ Hinge Joint
♦ Pivot Joint
♦ Condyloid Joint
♦ Saddle Joint
♦ Ball and Socket Joint
♦ Guess the type of Synovial Joint (9 slides - mini quiz)
♦ Arthritis
♦ Osteoarthritis
♦ Rheumatoid Arthritis
♦ Ankylosing Spondylitis
♦ Osteoporosis
♦ How Bone Loss Occurs in Osteoporosis

This Product is a part of my Anatomy Bundle that includes every other Anatomy product I sell as well.

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

