Joints and Pathology of the Skeletal System PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Joints and Joint Pathology is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the joints and pathology of the skeletal system.
There is a worksheet attached to this lesson that reinforces the topics covered in the PowerPoint
There are 30 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:
♦ Joint Structure
♦ Cartilaginous Joint
♦ Fibrous Joint
♦ Synovial Joint
♦ Anatomy of the Knee
♦ Types of Synovial Joints
♦ Arm Bones (2 slides with mini quiz)
♦ Plane Joint
♦ Hinge Joint
♦ Pivot Joint
♦ Condyloid Joint
♦ Saddle Joint
♦ Ball and Socket Joint
♦ Guess the type of Synovial Joint (9 slides - mini quiz)
♦ Arthritis
♦ Osteoarthritis
♦ Rheumatoid Arthritis
♦ Ankylosing Spondylitis
♦ Osteoporosis
♦ How Bone Loss Occurs in Osteoporosis
This Product is a part of my Anatomy Bundle that includes every other Anatomy product I sell as well.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 48%
Other resources by this author
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
- (0)
- $5.00
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.00
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
KS3 - Lesson 6 - Puberty
- (14)
- $11.27
New resources
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
- (3)
- $2.82
NEW Edexcel GCSE Biology (9-1) Topic 8 - Exchange and Transport in Animals
- (1)
- $8.45
CB8a Edexcel - efficient transport and exchange
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
AQA new specification-Heart dissection practical-B4.3
- (0)
- FREE
AQA new specification-The blood-B4.1
- (0)
- $4.23