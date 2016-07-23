$27.00
Journal Writing Prompts BUNDLE - Quick Writes. Creative journal writing prompts for everyday for the months of September to May.
Though your students may not have highly developed writing skills to express their thoughts, they do have bright imaginations filled with all sorts of creative ideas.
This MONTHLY BUNDLE of Journal Writing Prompts includes the following for each month:
Each packet includes the following:
-for the teacher (a monthly calendar of all the journal prompts) - a total of 9 calendars
***************************************************************************** For the students/child:
-words for each month
-A journal cover for each month (a total of 9 covers)
-25 writing prompts with a starter phrase (a total of 225 writing prompts)
-place to draw a picture to support their text
-lines to write
For Advanced Writers:
-25 color and black and white pictures (without a starter phrase) - (a total of 225 pictures)
-lines to write
***Includes a certificate for each month (I Can Write!) - a total of 9 certificates***
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
