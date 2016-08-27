This resource contains supplemental resources to align with the Journeys aligned 2017 Edition unit 1. This bundle contains a variety of activities from each lesson of Unit 1 to teach, re-teach, practice or assess the various lessons taught. Each activity is unique to each lesson. *** note: this resource does not contain the stories, so you must have a copy of the Journeys book in order to have the stories for your students to read.

Included in this packet is the following:
Lesson 1: What is a Pal? Lesson 2: The Storm Lesson 3:Curious George Lesson 4: Lucia's Neighborhood Lesson 5: Gus Takes the Train
Stories include:
• Spelling Word Cards
• Vocabulary Word Cards and Definitions
• High Frequency/ Sight Word Cards
• Early Finishers or “Centers” task Cards (set of 8)
• Task Cards
• CLOZE worksheet and Answer Key
• Graphic Organizers or Charts
• Writing Prompt Common Core Essential Question Templates (templates included are both Landscape and Portrait, both dotted lined and straight lines, and a picture template for emerging writers to label their words)
• Writing Templates
• Writing Prompts

Created: Aug 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

