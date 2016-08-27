This resource contains supplemental materials that align the 2017 edition of Journeys Third Grade Unit 1. Please check the stories to make sure this is the Journey’s edition that you are looking for. We have also made the 2011 and the 20414 edition product as well. *** note: our resource does not contain the stories, so you will need at least one copy of the Journeys book so the students can read the stories.



This bundle contains a variety of activities from each lesson of Unit 1 to teach, re-teach, practice or assess the various lessons taught. Each activity is unique to each lesson.



Included in this packet is the following:



Stories contained in this unit: Lesson 1: A Fine, Fine School, Lesson 2: The Trial of Cardigan Jones Lesson 3: Destiny's Gift Lesson 4: Pop's Bridge Lesson 5: Roberto Clemente



o Spelling Word Cards

o Vocabulary Word Cards with Definitions

o Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)

o Answer Key for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)

o Word Bank for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)

o CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheet ( Vocabulary Development, Context Clues)

o CLOZE answer key( Vocabulary Development)

o Graphic Organizers or Charts

o Task Cards (Grammar)

o Writing Prompts

o Writing Common Core Essential Questions (Common Core)