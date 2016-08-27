This resource aligns with the Journeys 2017 edition of Journeys Fourth Grade Unit 1. Please check the stories to make sure this is the Journey’s edition that you are looking for. We have also made the 2011 and 2014 edition product as well. **** note: this resource does not contain the stories, so you will need at least one copy of the Journeys book so your students can read the stories.
This bundle contains a variety of activities from each lesson of Unit 1 to teach, re-teach, practice or assess the various lessons taught. Each activity is unique to each lesson.
The stories in this unit are: Lesson 1: Because of Winn-Dixie Lesson 2: My Brother Martin Lesson 3: My Librarian is a Camel Lesson 4:The Power of "W.O.W.!" Lesson 5:Stormalong
o Spelling Word Cards
o Vocabulary Word Cards with Definitions
o Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)
o Answer Key for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)
o Word Bank for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)
o CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheet ( Vocabulary Development, Context Clues)
o CLOZE answer key( Vocabulary Development)
o Charts or Graphic Organizers
o Activities
o Task Cards
o Writing Prompts)
o Writing Prompts with Common Core Essential Questions
o Writing Traits Checklists (Revising and Editing)
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
