This resource contains supplemental materials for the 2017 Common Core edition of Journeys Fifth Grade Unit 1. Please check the stories to make sure this is the Journey’s edition that you are looking for. We have also made the 2011 and 2014 edition products as well.



This bundle contains a variety of activities from each lesson of Unit 1 to teach, re-teach, practice or assess the various lessons taught. Each activity is unique to each lesson. **** note: this resource does not contain the stories, so you will need to have at least one copy of the Journeys book for your students to read the stories:)



The stories in this unit are: Lesson 1: A Package for Mrs. Jewls Lesson 2: A Royal Mystery Lesson 3: Off and Running Lesson 4:Double Dutch Lesson 5:Elisa's Diary





o Spelling Word Cards

o Vocabulary Word Cards with Definitions

o Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)

o Answer Key for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)

o Word Bank for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)

o CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheet ( Vocabulary Development, Context Clues)

o CLOZE answer key( Vocabulary Development)

o Map, Charts, or Graphic Organizers

o Task Cards (Grammar)

o Writing Prompts

o Common Core Essential Questions (Common Core)

o Writing Traits Checklists (Revising and Editing)