This is a resource containing supplemental materials to align with Journeys aligned 2017 Edition unit 1. This bundle contains a variety of activities from each lesson of Unit 1 to teach, re-teach, practice or assess the various lessons taught. Each activity is unique to each lesson. *** Note: This resource does not contain the stories, so you will need at least one copy of the Journeys book in order for your students to read the stories.
The stories in Unit 1 are : Lesson 1: The School Story Lesson 2:Knots in my Yo-Yo String Lesson 3: The Making of a Book Lesson 4:The Aces Phone Lesson 5: The Myers Family
o Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)
o Answer Key for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)
o Word Bank for Crossword Puzzle( Vocabulary Development)
o CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheet ( Vocabulary Development, Context Clues)
o CLOZE answer key( Vocabulary Development)
o Map, Charts, or Graphic Organizers and Task Cards
o Spelling Cards (to support students for small groups or posted on the wall)
o Vocabulary Cards ( to support students for small groups or posted on the wall)
o Common Core Essential Questions (Common Core)
o Writing Prompts
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
