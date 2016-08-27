This resource contains supplemental materials that align with Journeys 4th Grade Reading Language Arts text book Units 1-6 Full Year Bundle CC 2014 : This bundle contains a variety of activities for each lesson in Units 1 through 6 from Common Core Journeys. Units 1 through 5 are from the textbook (9780547885520) and Unit 6 is from the magazine, “Paths to Discover” soft-cover book (9780547255606). ***note: this resource does not contain the stories, so you will need at least one copy of the Journeys textbook. If you do not have it, it can be purchased on Amazon:)



These activities are designed to teach, re-teach, practice, or assess the lessons taught in these units. All of the lessons from units 1 - 6 are included in this bundle. A list of the unit lesson stories are listed below:

Included for each lesson’s anthologies are the following:



• Crossword Puzzles( Vocabulary Development)

• Answer Keys for Crossword Puzzle (Vocabulary Development)

• Word Banks for Crossword Puzzles (Vocabulary Development)

• CLOZE (fill in the blank) worksheets (Vocabulary Development)

• Writing Templates (Stationary) associated with each story and skill being taught such as “Personal Narrative, Persuasive Essays, Summaries, Poetry, etc.

• Graphic Organizers associated with the story

• Task Cards or grammar worksheets in some lessons

• Common Core Essential Questions in some lessons