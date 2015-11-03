The Kentucky Derby is the time for a special value on math worksheets with a derby theme.
Worksheets include:
Reading, writing and adding decimals
Beginner to advanced fraction problems.
Fraction-decimal conversion
Fraction word problems
Percent word problems
The Kentucky Derby is not only an American tradition, but a great day throughout the world. Students and horse-lovers alike should become familiar with the event on the first Saturday in May.
Total Pages-29 Answer Key Included
Created: Nov 3, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
