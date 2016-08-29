This program is designed for student self-assessment with the Math Common Core Standards. Students will be able to

Self-assess and monitor their progress with the Math

Common Core Standards.



*Students will get 9 pieces of food with the Common Core Standards listed in child friendly language with “I Can…” statements. Students will color the food as they master a standard, and paste it onto a paper plate. (Great to display in the classroom for self-monitoring their progress)



*Students will get a recording sheet with an assembled

Math Meal, and will color and date each part of the

Math Meal as they master each standard. This is a great

way to document student progress for a portfolio, or data notebook.



* Teacher will get a recording graph sheet to document the progress of each student’s Math Meals.



