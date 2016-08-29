This program is designed for student self-assessment with the Math Common Core Standards. Students will be able to
Self-assess and monitor their progress with the Math
Common Core Standards.

*Students will get 9 pieces of food with the Common Core Standards listed in child friendly language with “I Can…” statements. Students will color the food as they master a standard, and paste it onto a paper plate. (Great to display in the classroom for self-monitoring their progress)

*Students will get a recording sheet with an assembled
Math Meal, and will color and date each part of the
Math Meal as they master each standard. This is a great
way to document student progress for a portfolio, or data notebook.

* Teacher will get a recording graph sheet to document the progress of each student’s Math Meals.

  • KindergartenCommonCoreMathMealsSelfAssessingCommonCoreMath.pdf

Created: Aug 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

pdf, 10 MB

KindergartenCommonCoreMathMealsSelfAssessingCommonCoreMath

