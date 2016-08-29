This program is designed for student self-assessment with the Math Common Core Standards. Students will be able to
Self-assess and monitor their progress with the Math
Common Core Standards.
*Students will get 9 pieces of food with the Common Core Standards listed in child friendly language with “I Can…” statements. Students will color the food as they master a standard, and paste it onto a paper plate. (Great to display in the classroom for self-monitoring their progress)
*Students will get a recording sheet with an assembled
Math Meal, and will color and date each part of the
Math Meal as they master each standard. This is a great
way to document student progress for a portfolio, or data notebook.
* Teacher will get a recording graph sheet to document the progress of each student’s Math Meals.
Please rate and leave feedback, and be sure to check out my other items on TPT!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Doubling, halving and sharing
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
- Math for early childhood / Position
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Math for early childhood / Time
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
- (1)
- FREE
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
- (0)
- $7.04
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23