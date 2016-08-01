Kindergarten MATH Review - Common Core Aligned. Are you looking for ways to help your kindergartners? All worksheets are aligned to the Common Core Standards and are designed to be easy to use and effective for teaching math concepts.



This Kindergarten Math Review Worksheets packet is filled with fun and adorable math worksheets that will engage your kindergartners.



This Kindergarten Math Review includes:

#1 - standards based assessments



#2 - math review worksheets

-add 1



-add 2



-add on a ten frame



-part-part-whole



-equal sets



-checkpoint



-related addition equations



-subtract one



-subtract two



-subtract on a ten frame



-algebra: missing part



-related subtraction equations



-related addition and subtraction equations



-subtract to compare



-checkpoint



-hands on: how many ones



-read and write numbers 20-30



-read and write numbers 30-40



-read and write numbers 40-50



-numbers on a clock



-use an analog clock



-use a digital clock



-checkpoint



