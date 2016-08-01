$6.30
$7.00);
(10% off)
Kindergarten MATH Review - Common Core Aligned. Are you looking for ways to help your kindergartners? All worksheets are aligned to the Common Core Standards and are designed to be easy to use and effective for teaching math concepts.
This Kindergarten Math Review Worksheets packet is filled with fun and adorable math worksheets that will engage your kindergartners.
This Kindergarten Math Review includes:
#1 - standards based assessments
#2 - math review worksheets
-add 1
-add 2
-add on a ten frame
-part-part-whole
-equal sets
-checkpoint
-related addition equations
-subtract one
-subtract two
-subtract on a ten frame
-algebra: missing part
-related subtraction equations
-related addition and subtraction equations
-subtract to compare
-checkpoint
-hands on: how many ones
-read and write numbers 20-30
-read and write numbers 30-40
-read and write numbers 40-50
-numbers on a clock
-use an analog clock
-use a digital clock
-checkpoint
***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***
@Little Tots Learning
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$6.30
$7.00);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
KS2 Addition Word Problems
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
- (0)
- $4.23