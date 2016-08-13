Kindergarten Math Test Prep | Kindergarten Math Assessments - 374 pages! This is a COMPLETE YEAR LONG MEGA BUNDLE. This Kindergarten Math Test Prep and Kindergarten Math Assessments provide a full year of math, which includes fluency practice drills, application problem activities, interactive concept development activities, and problem sets, assessments and recording sheets.



This Kindergarten Math Test Prep | Kindergarten Math Assessments include:

#1 - Three Quarters: Day-by-day interactive activities to be used as practice during each quarter of the year. Each week includes five days of mathematical problems, with three items daily, for a total of 15 items per week - Answer Keys Included



#2 - Daily Practice (47 worksheets) - Answer Keys Included



#3 - Kindergarten Math Assessments and performance tasks that are aligned with Common Core Standards for Kindergarteners.



#4 - Recording sheets for Common Core Standards for Kindergarten Math. These sheets include: standards, date taught, date retaught, date reviewed, date assessed, and date reassessed.



Common Core Standards Addressed in this resource:

Counting and Cardinality

* know number names and the count sequence

*count to tell the number of objects

*compare numbers



Operations and Algebraic Thinking

*understand addition as putting together and adding to, and understand subtraction as taking apart and taking from.



Number and Operations in Base Ten

*work with numbers 11-19 to gain foundations for place value.



Measurement Data

*describe and compare measureable attributes

*classify objects and count the number of objects in each category



Geometry

*identify and describe shapes

*analyze, compare, create, and compose shapes



