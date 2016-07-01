This is a thorough set of class discussion and homework questions. The class questions can be used for the whole class or for reading groups. They are separated by chapter and can be placed on the board or given to the reading groups.
Students will
*Analyze characters
*Identify major plot elements
*Explain cause and effect relationships
*Draw inferences
*Determine central ideas and details
*Determine theme
*Describe plot
*Identify conflict and resolution
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
