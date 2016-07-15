This presentation contains a full lesson with starter and plenary.
Starter involves pupils listening to two pieces and colouring and drawing - leads to a discussion of the differences between impressionism and expressionism.
Examples are given.
Serialism is included with a description of how to fill in a serialism matrix.
The matrix worksheet is provided. Some parts of filling in the matrix may need to be scaffolded by a teacher.

