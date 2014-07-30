Vocabulary lists produced for most modules of Y7, 8 and 9 French, roughly following the Expo textbook. Year 7: 1) Basic introductions, numbers, colours 2) Family and pets 3) House and home 4) School and daily routine Year 8: 1) Revision module (talking about family, where you live) + jobs and weather 2) Temps libre - introducing past tense 3) Les sorties - modal verbs, clothes 4) Manger et boire 5) Les vacances Year 9: 1) Future plans (Module 2 of Expo 3) 2) Interests/leisure/culture (Module 1 of Expo 3) 3) Healthy living

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Y7 - 2 - je me presente.pdf
  • Y7 - 3 - ma famille et mes animaux.pdf
  • Y7 - 4 - chez moi.pdf
  • Y7 - 5 - au college.pdf
  • Y8 - 1 - L'immeuble.pdf
  • Y8 - 2 - temps libre.pdf
  • Y8 - 3 - les sorties.pdf
  • Y8 - 4 - la nourriture.pdf
  • Y8 - 5 - les vacances.pdf
  • Y9 - 1 - L'avenir.pdf
  • Y9 - 2 - Mes interets.pdf
  • Y9 - 3 - Healthy living.pdf
  • Y7---1---le-monde-et-moi.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 30, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Revision

pdf, 38 KB

Y7 - 2 - je me presente

Revision

pdf, 27 KB

Y7 - 3 - ma famille et mes animaux

Revision

pdf, 22 KB

Y7 - 4 - chez moi

Report a problem

Categories & Grades