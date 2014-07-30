Vocabulary lists produced for most modules of Y7, 8 and 9 French, roughly following the Expo textbook. Year 7: 1) Basic introductions, numbers, colours 2) Family and pets 3) House and home 4) School and daily routine Year 8: 1) Revision module (talking about family, where you live) + jobs and weather 2) Temps libre - introducing past tense 3) Les sorties - modal verbs, clothes 4) Manger et boire 5) Les vacances Year 9: 1) Future plans (Module 2 of Expo 3) 2) Interests/leisure/culture (Module 1 of Expo 3) 3) Healthy living