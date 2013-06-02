A quick test to check students' understanding of flowcharts. Each flowchart will produce a definite number which if identified correctly and typed into the cell above the flowchart will highlight.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Flowcharts Test.xlsx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 2, 2013

Updated: Sep 30, 2015

Project/Activity

xlsx, 80 KB

Flowcharts Test

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades