Maths worksheets and activities. The topic of Logic from the Year 7 book of the Mathematics Enhancement Program. For information about these resources and an index for the whole collection please visit http://www.mrbartonmaths.com/CIMT.htm Keywords: Logic, Puzzle, Two Way Tables, Set Notation, Venn Diagram, Problem, Row, Collumn.

  • 1. Practice Book.pdf
  • 2. Activities.pdf
  • 3. Extra Exercises.pdf
  • 4. Answers to Extra Exercises.pdf
  • 5. Lesson Plans.pdf
  • 6. Detailed Lesson Plans.pdf
  • 7. Mental Tests.pdf
  • 8. Overhead Slides.pdf
  • 9. Practice Book Answers.pdf
  • 10. Revision Test.pdf
  • 11. Revision Test Answers.pdf
  • 12. Teaching Notes.pdf

Created: Jul 26, 2010

Updated: Mar 26, 2013

