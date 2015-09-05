Save time while engaging students in multi-purpose gallery walk. During this Gallery Walk, students use a dichotomous key to classify plants, determine what adaptations they have and how they fit in food webs. Part of the Life science bundle



Gallery walks spur active involvement through discussion, collaboration (appealing to interpersonal learners), analysis & synthesis and require students to physically move around the room (engaging kinesthetic learners). Teachers can informally assess based on what they hear and observe or formally assess based on conclusions generated.



Eleven stations allow students to examine the 11 photos of leaves, use the dichotomous key to determine their genus and species and apply critical thinking to answer the adaptation questions included at each station. 17 pages (.PDF) in a ZIP file.



Package includes: activity, a dichotomous key, writing prompts with graphic organizer, rubric, reader’s theater one page scene, links to online games and resources.