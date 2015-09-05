Save time while engaging students in multi-purpose gallery walk. During this Gallery Walk, students use a dichotomous key to classify plants, determine what adaptations they have and how they fit in food webs. Part of the Life science bundle
Gallery walks spur active involvement through discussion, collaboration (appealing to interpersonal learners), analysis & synthesis and require students to physically move around the room (engaging kinesthetic learners). Teachers can informally assess based on what they hear and observe or formally assess based on conclusions generated.
Eleven stations allow students to examine the 11 photos of leaves, use the dichotomous key to determine their genus and species and apply critical thinking to answer the adaptation questions included at each station. 17 pages (.PDF) in a ZIP file.
Package includes: activity, a dichotomous key, writing prompts with graphic organizer, rubric, reader’s theater one page scene, links to online games and resources.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Food Chain and Adaptations card game
- (2)
- $3.00
Human Organ Systems card game
- (1)
- $4.00
Football Periodic Table unscramble
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Evolution
- (34)
- $4.93
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
- (1)
- $2.82
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
Dog evolution
- (0)
- $4.23
AQA new specification-Organisms in their environment-B16.2
- (0)
- $5.63