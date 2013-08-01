If you want to learn useful phrases to use in specific situations, these the videos you are looking for. We'll help you know what to say. Here we&'re going to see useful vocabulary and expressions to use at the reception of a hotel.

This is what youé';ll you'll find in this video: Do you have a reservation? Вы бронировали номер? How many nights (are you staying)? На сколько ночей (вы останетесь)? These are the times for... breakfast / lunch / dinner Вот время... завтрака / обеда / ужина