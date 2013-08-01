We're going to see a useful video with phrases that we&'ll be using if we find ourself in a restaurant in Moscow (or any other Russian speaking city). These are the sentences that you will hear in this video:

Do you have the menu in other languages? У вас есть меню на других языках?

Do you have a smoking area? У вас есть зона для курящих? Ié';d like... Я хотел бы (masc.)... / я хотела бы (fem.)... I'd like... meat / fish / pasta / a salad Я хотел бы... мясо / рыбу / пасту / салат Ié'm a vegetarian Я вегетарианец (masc.) / Я вегетарианка (fem.)