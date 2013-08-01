We're going to learn how to help someone that is lost in the city. We have put together useful phrases that you can use to give directions in Russian. These are the phrases you&'ll find in this video:

Where do you need to go? Куда вам нужно? Ité';s near here / It's far from here Это недалеко / Это далеко You can go on foot / Ité's to far to go on foot Можно пешком / Пешком слишком далеко You have to go by... bus / taxi / metro Вам нужно ехать на... автобусе / такси / метро You need the bus number.... Вам нужен автобус номер...