We're going to learn how to say the names of different shops in Russian, from a supermarket to a book shop. This is the list with all the word we&'ll see:

shop: магазин shopping centre: торговый центр supermarket: супермаркет market: рынок butcheré';s: мясная лавка baker's: булочная pharmacy: аптека florist's: цветочный магазин clothing shop: магазин одежды shoe shop: обувной магазин toy shop: магазин игрушек bookshop: книжный магазин newsagenté's / newsstand: газетный киоск travel agency: турагенство petrol station: заправочная станция

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades