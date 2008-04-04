This is a lesson which will be suitable for KS3 (year 8). Praticing the difference between au and en prepositions.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Pays_et_langues_08.03.07.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 4, 2008

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 5 MB

Pays_et_langues_08.03.07

Report a problem

Categories & Grades