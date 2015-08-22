Product Description:



This program is cumulative in nature. For best results, start with Lesson 1-The Game! It's in my store!



This is a critical three day, 15 minute lesson in the S-Cubed process because these are the first times that the students will actually read and sing pitch off of a page of music. When they are successful, you (and THEY) will want to celebrate!



In this Power Point presentation, you will receive video links that include guided practice information on how to deliver the information to your children. You will get three sight singing examples to use with them. You will learn about two new techniques in the process called "Varied but comfortable DO", "Silent Signing", and you will continue playing the games and doing the exercises you learned in Lessons 1-3. You will also get 2 YouTube links of me actually teaching my beginners this year (2013-2014). You will hear them celebrate as they are successful reading, signing and singing the pitch off the page.



S-Cubed is designed to remove the dread and drudgery of the day to day lessons of Sight Singing! Join in the fun so you and your students can have a great time enjoying the learning process of this very important music skill!



This game is the hook for your young singers. They love playing this game because they want to beat the teacher!



To learn more about S-Cubed go to: http://inthemiddlewithmrd1.blogspot.com/p/about-s-cubed-successful-sight-singing.html