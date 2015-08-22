Product Description:



This program is cumulative in nature. For best results, start with Lesson 1-The Game!



In this 50 page Power Point presentation, Mr D sets up his approach to the early days of teaching rhythm to our beginning sight singers. Mr D shares pages of teaching tips that will help you guide your students as they learn to properly FEEL and EXPERIENCE meter. In addition, you will get two days of lessons that are 10-15 minutes long, 2 sets of rhythm exercises, and 2 Sight Singing examples as well as YouTube links of Mr D teaching his own beginning students in September 2013.



We also introduce SKIPS of the arpeggio in this lesson!



Because S-Cubed is a method AND a philosophy, Mr D gives some tips on how to make sure you continue to reflect the FUN and competitive nature of the game that is so key to keeping our students excited and enjoying the daily Sight Singing rituals. We want to motivate them to "Beat the Page!"



Lesson 7 should be quickly followed by Lesson 8 in coming days because the two are directly linked as we begin our focus on Meter and Rhythm.



Step by Step, we are helping our students become literate, competent readers...all while they are having a great time and feeling successful with each new step we take on the journey!



To learn more about S-Cubed Middle School Sight Singing Program for Beginners, go to: http://inthemiddlewithmrd1.blogspot.com/p/about-s-cubed-successful-sight-singing.html