Want to introduce your students to the state of Alaska and are looking for an enrichment activity? This resource includes a map skill activity and 12 informational web questions. Additionally, there are lots of fun facts about the state of Alaska and a number of extension activities.
The activity can be done in one class period or over a couple of days if you choose to use some of the extension activities. A great resource to help develop reading and informational skills!
Created: Jul 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Computing / Digital literacy
- Cross-curricular topics / Countries and cultures
- Cross-curricular topics / Our world
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Geography / Geography skills
- Geography / Locational knowledge
- Geography / Locational knowledge / North America
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- Understanding the world / Where we live
