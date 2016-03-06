Letters-and-Sounds-phonics--Phase-3-words-dominoes-.-6-SETS-.

Subjects
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Letters and Sounds phase 3 phonics dominoes .
Six sets of printable dominoes with words from Phase 3 of the Letters and Sounds phonics program .
Dominoes :
1. Letters from sets 6 and 7 : j,v,w,x,z/zz,qu. 28 pieces.
2. Four consonant digraphs: ch,sh,th,ng. 28 pieces.
3. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ai,ee,igh,oa,oo. 28 pieces.
4. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ar,or,ur,ow,oi. 28 pieces.
5. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ear,air,ure,er. 28 pieces .
6. Words with a combination of two Phase Three graphemes. 28 pieces .
A total of 168 words / pictures in 6 sets of dominoes with 28 words / pictures each.
EFL,ESL,Early years and SEN .
Created: Mar 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
