Letters-and-Sounds-phonics--Phase-3-words-dominoes-.-6-SETS-.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Letters and Sounds phase 3 phonics dominoes .



Six sets of printable dominoes with words from Phase 3 of the Letters and Sounds phonics program .



Dominoes :



1. Letters from sets 6 and 7 : j,v,w,x,z/zz,qu. 28 pieces.



2. Four consonant digraphs: ch,sh,th,ng. 28 pieces.



3. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ai,ee,igh,oa,oo. 28 pieces.



4. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ar,or,ur,ow,oi. 28 pieces.



5. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ear,air,ure,er. 28 pieces .



6. Words with a combination of two Phase Three graphemes. 28 pieces .





A total of 168 words / pictures in 6 sets of dominoes with 28 words / pictures each.



EFL,ESL,Early years and SEN .

