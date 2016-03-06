RecommendedTES PICKS


English Language Arts, Specialty, Special Education, EFL - ESL , Phonics
PreK, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, Home-school, Staff
Activities, Printables, Games

Letters and Sounds phase 3 phonics dominoes .

Six sets of printable dominoes with words from Phase 3 of the Letters and Sounds phonics program .

Dominoes :

1. Letters from sets 6 and 7 : j,v,w,x,z/zz,qu. 28 pieces.

2. Four consonant digraphs: ch,sh,th,ng. 28 pieces.

3. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ai,ee,igh,oa,oo. 28 pieces.

4. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ar,or,ur,ow,oi. 28 pieces.

5. Phase Three vowel graphemes: ear,air,ure,er. 28 pieces .

6. Words with a combination of two Phase Three graphemes. 28 pieces .


A total of 168 words / pictures in 6 sets of dominoes with 28 words / pictures each.

EFL,ESL,Early years and SEN .

  • Letters-and-Sounds-phonics--Phase-3-words-dominoes-.-6-SETS-..pdf

Created: Mar 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

