Football Letters is an interactive PowerPoint game. There are two ways to play. Students can use it to practice letter recognition. They read the letter on a football, then click on the football to see if it goes in. Or it can be used to practice phonics. They say the sound the letter makes, then click on the football to see if it goes in.

This Product Includes:
• Lower Case and Upper Case letters
• 4 football game boards

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • football-title.png
  • Slide16.PNG
  • Slide17.PNG
  • Slide18.PNG
  • Letters-Football-PowerPoint-Game-TES.pps

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

png, 1 MB

football-title

Presentation

PNG, 1 MB

Slide16

Presentation

PNG, 1 MB

Slide17

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades