Football Letters is an interactive PowerPoint game. There are two ways to play. Students can use it to practice letter recognition. They read the letter on a football, then click on the football to see if it goes in. Or it can be used to practice phonics. They say the sound the letter makes, then click on the football to see if it goes in.



This Product Includes:

• Lower Case and Upper Case letters

• 4 football game boards



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



