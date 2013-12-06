60 Second Impressions - Alexander, History of Art

The '60 Second Impressions&' are a series of one-minute films featuring current Cambridge undergraduate students . These students talk about what ité';s really like to study at Cambridge, live in a College, and take part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Alexander a mature student from Berlin, is studying History of Art. He talks about taking part in operas, organising a seminar series, and why he enjoys being at a mature students' College.