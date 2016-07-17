This writing bundle focuses on developing student skills in literary analysis essay writing. 5 different packets provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis essay with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements such as characterization, narrative setting, narrative conflict, symbolism, and theme. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. Added bonus of 28 literary elements posters to support and suppliment the unit. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.



This resource includes:

1 PPT Lectures

2 Literary Element Student Notes

3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises

4 Introduction Paragraph Exercises

5 Conclusion Paragraphs

6 Graphic Organizers

7 Sample Paragraphs

8 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.

9 Three different options for chapter organizer worksheets

9 28 Literary Elements Posters

10 17 Writing Posters