This writing bundle focuses on developing student skills in literary analysis essay writing. 5 different packets provide guided instruction on how to write a literary analysis essay with detailed lessons that teach students the fundamental literary elements such as characterization, narrative setting, narrative conflict, symbolism, and theme. Each lesson provides systematic, facilitated writing exercises that address each element of essay writing: analyzing a prompt, writing thesis statements, writing introductions, deeply analyzing a text, using evidence, writing commentary and explanation, and writing conclusions. Unique acronyms help students remember how to approach each part of an essay. Each lesson includes PPT lectures, student notes, guided practice, and individual practice. Added bonus of 28 literary elements posters to support and suppliment the unit. To learn more about the unit, look at the detailed preview.

This resource includes:
1 PPT Lectures
2 Literary Element Student Notes
3 Body Paragraph Literary Analysis Writing Exercises
4 Introduction Paragraph Exercises
5 Conclusion Paragraphs
6 Graphic Organizers
7 Sample Paragraphs
8 Literary Analysis Annotation Guidelines PPT and Notes.
9 Three different options for chapter organizer worksheets
9 28 Literary Elements Posters
10 17 Writing Posters

$9.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • Literary-Analysis-Writing-Bundle.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 170 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 180 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 181 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades