Common Core Aligned. CHECK OUT THE PREVIEW. This toolbox of resources contains everything needed to instruct students in basics of literary narrative devices and organize/analyze literary elements within a novel. PPT lectures with student notes make it easy to provide direct instruction. Graphic Organizers provide scaffolding to aid students in identifying and organizing literary elements found within a text. Bloom's Taxonomy based prompts provide critical thinking activities and progressive assessments for teacher evaluation. Purchased individually the cost would be $26.00. Purchase this bundle for incredible savings at $9.00.
Included in this bundle:
1. Introduction to the Plot Chart (26 slides 11 pages)
2. Active Reading and Annotation Guidelines (8 slides 5 pages)
3. Setting Mood and Tone (24 slides 6 pages 4 videos)
4. Characterization (15 slides 8 pages)
5. Narrative Conflicts (12 slides 5 pages)
6. Symbols and Motifs (12 slides 6 pages)
7. Theme (14 slides 4 pages 3 videos)
8. Literary Devices Poster Pack (28 High Quality JPEG Posters)
9. The Hero's Journey (27 slides 13 pages)
10. Character Chapter Organizers (3 pages)
11. Character Instagram Activity (1 page)
12. Cause and Effect Mapping (1 page)
13. Character Letter Activity (1 page)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
KS4 A Christmas Carol Resource Pack
- (0)
- $16.90
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49