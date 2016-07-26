Common Core Aligned. Bundle of organizers and activities focusing on developing active reading skills, specifically in analyzing characterization and the development of a character within literature. Students will use active reading strategies while reading each chapter of the novel to fill in examples of characterization within the text. After completing the graphic organizers, students will write analysis paragraphs, based off Bloom's Taxonomy of Higher Order Thinking, that evaluate the changes within dynamic characters within the text.



This Lesson Plan Includes:

1. Teacher Instructions

2. Student Handouts

3. Characterization Notes

4. Graphic Organizers

5. Analysis prompts

6. PPT Lecture