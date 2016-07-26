Common Core Aligned. Bundle of organizers and activities focusing on developing active reading skills, specifically in analyzing characterization and the development of a character within literature. Students will use active reading strategies while reading each chapter of the novel to fill in examples of characterization within the text. After completing the graphic organizers, students will write analysis paragraphs, based off Bloom's Taxonomy of Higher Order Thinking, that evaluate the changes within dynamic characters within the text.
This Lesson Plan Includes:
1. Teacher Instructions
2. Student Handouts
3. Characterization Notes
4. Graphic Organizers
5. Analysis prompts
6. PPT Lecture
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23