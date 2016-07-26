Common Core Aligned. This collection of resources is designed to help facilitate student understanding of the development of symbols and motifs within a text. PPT slides and lecture instruct a students with the knowledge of motifs vs. symbols in literature. Students then use the graphic organizer to track the development of motifs and symbols within the novel. Bloom's Taxonomy prompts provide a platform for students to interact with and evaluate the symbols and motifs relative to the plot and theme of the novel.



This Lesson Plan Includes:

1. Teacher Instructions

2. Student Handouts (6 pages)

3. Symbol Motif Student Notes

4. Graphic Organizers

5. 3 Analysis prompts

6. PPT Lecture (12 slides)