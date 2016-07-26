Common Core Aligned. This collection of resources is designed to help facilitate student understanding of the development of theme within a text. PPT slides and lecture instruct a student with the knowledge of theme vs. thematic subject. Supplementary videos touch multiple learning modalities to create deeper understanding of theme in literature. The "F.I.N.D." method for theme analysis, combined with a graphic organizer/flowchart, provide a step by step process to evaluate literary elements as the tools of developing theme in literature. Bloom's Taxonomy prompts provide a platform for students to interact with and evaluate the theme relative to student experience and real world circumstances.



This Lesson Plan Includes:

1. Teacher Instructions

2. Student Handouts (4 pages)

3. Theme Notes

4. Graphic Organizers

5. 4 Analysis prompts

6. PPT Lecture (14 slides)