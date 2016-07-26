Common Core Aligned. PPT lecture, graphic organizer, and writing prompts focused on analyzing the development of narrative setting, mood, and tone within literature. Students will use active reading strategies while reading each chapter of the novel and collect samples of connotative words, imagery, and figurative language that create the mood and tone of the setting. Students will then use this graphic organizer to write analysis paragraphs that are built upon the principles of Bloom's Taxonomy of Higher Order Thinking.
This Lesson Plan Includes:
1. Teacher Instructions
2. Student Handouts (6 pages)
3. Videos to support instruction (4 videos)
4. Graphic Organizers
5. Analysis prompts
6. PPT lecture on denotation, connotation, mood, tone, imagery, figurative language (24 slides)
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
