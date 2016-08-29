Literary Terms Bundle - Grades 4 - 8. I have bundled several of my best selling literary terms products so you can save!



This bundle includes:



Literary Elements PowerPoint



Literary Terms for Fiction Handout.



LiteraryTerms for Fiction TEST



Literature Terms - How Authors Engage the Reader PowerPoint



Literary Terms Interactive PowerPoint



Literary Terms 2 Interactive PowerPoint



Blank Plot Diagram



Story Plot Map



Story Elements Think Tac Toe



All of thes items are available separately for $15.25, but if you buy the bundle, you will save $3.25! It will also be half price for the first 48 hours! Buy the bundle for your best deal! - HappyEdugator