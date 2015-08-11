This is a complete novel study using the book Locomotion by three time Newberry Honor winner Jacqueline Woodson. Locomotion is a Coretta Scott King Book Winner that is told in 60 poems. The poems are written through the perspective of 11-year old Lonnie who uses poetry to emote. This Novel unit has 10 additional poems embedded into the lessons and its great for not only introducing students to poetry, but also in getting them to develop their own poetry. In addition to being embedded the poems are formatted to be used as standalone resources for students. This item is also in my store if you want to preview before purchasing. Poetry Analysis Resource



The entire unit focuses on the Common Core Standards and shift to getting students to use evidence from the text to defend their responses. Each lesson includes a copy of student work with answer key, vocabulary word of the day, daily exit ticket, and homework.