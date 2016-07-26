logical-leprechauns

Many children struggle with problem solving skills, especially children with autism. This fun flashcard game is a great way to work on problem solving skills, making inferences, and social skills. Students will respond to a variety of types of situations and have to respond appropriately to solve the problem. These will be helpful to initiate meaningful discussions regarding social skills, etiquette, behavior, and friendship.



24 flashcards included! Laminate or print on card stock for longer use.