Long Vowels Kindergarten or First Grade PowerPoint Game: Long Vowels Interactive PowerPoint game is a fun game where students make long vowels words using whales and fish. It is a great way to practice long vowel words. There are 5 word families for each vowel included; 120 words. This game is for laptops and interactive whiteboards.



This game is also included in the:

1) Short Vowels and Long Vowels PowerPoint Game Bundle for $7.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



This Product Includes:

• Long Vowels a Word Families: ail, ain, ale, ade, ay

• Long Vowels e Word Families: eed, eep, eat, eal, e

• Long Vowels i Word Families: ike, ile, ine, ied, ight

• Long Vowels o Word Families: ole, ope, ow, ow, oat

• Long Vowels u Word Families: ue, ue, une, ute, uke



