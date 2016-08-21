The Māori Alphabet ‘Arapu Reta’ Alphabet cards are designed to be used digitally on a computer as part of a teaching and learning lessons and/or downloaded, printed out and laminated.

The 15 individual letter cards once laminated can be written on adding more words.

The 5 pages of individual letters and pictures are designed to be laminated, cut out and used for matching letters and pictures.



This package contains



1 colour Alphabet card with letters and pictures

1 colour Alphabet card with letters, words and pictures

15 cards, one for each letter of the alphabet

5 pages of individual letter and pictures