The Māori Alphabet ‘Arapu Reta’ Alphabet cards are designed to be used digitally on a computer as part of a teaching and learning lessons and/or downloaded, printed out and laminated.
The 15 individual letter cards once laminated can be written on adding more words.
The 5 pages of individual letters and pictures are designed to be laminated, cut out and used for matching letters and pictures.
This package contains
1 colour Alphabet card with letters and pictures
1 colour Alphabet card with letters, words and pictures
15 cards, one for each letter of the alphabet
5 pages of individual letter and pictures
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
