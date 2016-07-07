Help your students Create an Invention with this 8.5" x 14" legal-sized activity sheet! It walks your students through the Engineering Design Process step-by-step.



Included in this packet:



1. Design an Invention Poster Activity Sheet (8.5" x 14")



2. Sharing Page: Have your students take a picture of their invention and write a synopsis on this page. Makes a great Bulletin Board! (8.5" x 11")



3. Reflection Page: Includes questions so that students can reflect on their work. (8.5" x 11")



I have used this poster with groups of fourth grade students in the Media Center to encourage them to invent something with the materials available in our Makerspace Center. It took them six weeks to plan and make their inventions. Afterwards, each class voted for the top inventions and we had the best of the best set up in the Media Center for classes to come see.