Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 230 times
The Board of Longitude sent astronomers on voyages of exploration to test methods of navigation and help make better maps.
This is the second film of the series and looks at some of the techniques they used to make maps and introduces the story of William Gooch, a young astronomer who met an untimely end.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 230 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
I have written this Scheme of Work for y7/8/9 EBSD boys. Can be easily adapted for KS2.
- (27)
- $11.97
lglass165
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Y7 Transition Topic into KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Map Skills unit for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
clmcdonnell
CHANGING PLACES:8. Meanings and representations LONDON
This lesson has been created to address the AQA Geography A-Level specification. It includes; - Starter task - to recap prior learning. - Clear lea...
- (1)
- $4.93
ve209
OCR A Level Geography - Disease Dilemmas - Case Study Tuberculosis in South Africa
For the OCR A Level Geography specification, this series of handouts covers the content needed for the Disease Dilemmas topic - Section 3: How effe...
- (1)
- $9.86
atkinsons
Geography homework booklet - Geography Skills / Maths for Geographers
I've put together a homework booklet focusing on the Maths and Statistics skills needed for the 9-1 GCSE Geography courses. There are 13 different ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
lglass165
GIS Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for GIS topic for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Y7 Transition Topic into KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Map Skills unit for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82