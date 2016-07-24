A Complete Activity and Assessment Solution for Episode 2 of Mankind: The Story of All of Us!





Mankind: The Story of All of Us is a History Channel series that uses engaging imagery, powerful special effects, and a lively script to convey the story of the human race in 12 concise yet comprehensive episodes. This Mankind: The Story of All of Us packet covers Episode 2: "Iron Men," providing you with both a worksheet *and* two separate multiple choice activities on the key points covered in the episode.



Mankind Episode 2 Resources Included:

• 2-page fill-in worksheet with 37 problems

• Time-stamped variant of above worksheet

• 5-page multiple choice worksheet with 50 questions

• 1-page multiple choice quiz with 10 additional questions

• Answer keys for all resources





----All tests and worksheets present problems in "video order" so that teachers can use them as during-viewing activities if desired.----



DIFFERENTIATION AT YOUR FINGERTIPS



Multiple Choice Levels: The 50-question worksheet is highly detailed, while the 10-question quiz focuses only on the "big picture," or the basics of the episode, so one way to differentiate is to use the quiz as a basic level activity while the worksheet is reserved for students ready for a more advanced level.



Differentiating by Format: Another way to differentiate is to use the cloze worksheet (with or without time stamps) for an advanced level while either one of the multiple choice worksheets is presented as the simpler option, since it requires students to recognize the correct answer rather than generate it themselves.



Three Levels of Differentiation: Teachers can also assign some student to do the cloze worksheets (with or without time stamps), others the detailed multiple choice, and still others the basic multiple choice.



With this Mankind the Story of Us worksheet set, you really do get a lot of options!



