56 Multiple Choice Questions to accompany Episode 6 of Mankind: The Story of All of Us
Mankind: The Story of All of Us is a History Channel series that uses engaging imagery, powerful special effects, and a lively script to convey the story of the humanity in 12 concise yet comprehensive episodes. This teaching packet covers Episode 6: “Survivors," which develops three major stories:
• The Salt Trade in the Sahara
• The Gold Trade in Mali
• Learning and Knowledge in Timbuktu
• Venice as a Banking Powerhouse
• The Renaissance
• The Chinese Inventions of Gunpowder and Guns
• The Defeat of the Mongols; The Ming Dynasty
• Gutenberg and the Printing Press
• Christopher Columbus
• The Spanish Reconquest / Defeat of the Moors
Using any of the series’ episodes in class opens up several useful possibilities. They are so well presented that they are easily understood by students. This in turn means that episodes can actually be used as an introduction to a topic or a unit. On the other hand, they also make excellent reinforcers, so some teachers will want to show the episodes after the end of a chapter or unit for use as a review or recap.
ABOUT THIS TEACHING PACKET
I’ve kept this episode versatility in mind when making these materials. This teaching resource contains both a worksheet and a test on the episode it covers. These two components are based on different approaches to the video:
• The student viewing worksheet has 46 multiple choice questions, all presented in video order. These questions are fairly detailed. Certainly, many students will have good enough recall to be able to complete the worksheet after the episode has been shown, but because of the detailed nature of the questions, some teachers may want to use the worksheet as a “during-viewing” activity that will help students track information and stay on task
.
• The 10-question test, on the other hand, is designed to help students synthesize the episode’s information and see larger patterns that span different sections of it. My intent when writing the test was to focus solely on the “big issues” that arise from the targeted time span of world history. Students who have paid attention to the video should definitely have mastered these basic, fundamental issues from the targeted time period. All test questions are also multiple choice.
• A fast-grade answer key is provided for both the worksheet and the quiz.
MORE DIFFERENTIATED INSTRUCTION POSSIBILITIES
Because the worksheet and test take different approaches, teachers can also use them to differentiate instruction by using them as basic/advanced levels!
About this resource
Info
