Three maps with labels for students to attach.
Map 1 - World map with continents and ocean labels to link.
Atlantic, Arctic Pacific, Indian, Southern
Antarctic, North America, South America, Africa, Australasia, Europe, Asia
Map 2 - European map with all EU countries and their flags to link.
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
Map 3 - United Kingdom map with four nations, flags and names to link.
Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Label the World continents and oceans - Geography and Understanding the world
- (0)
- $4.23
Minecraft Phonics Flashcards - a-z
- (0)
- $2.82
Inside the machine - identify and label the parts of a laptop - Computing Unplugged
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
The Yanomami Tribe
- (0)
- $4.23
The Matses Tribe
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Hurricane Irma
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23
The Yanomami Tribe
- (0)
- $4.23