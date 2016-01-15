Three maps with labels for students to attach.

Map 1 - World map with continents and ocean labels to link.
Atlantic, Arctic Pacific, Indian, Southern
Antarctic, North America, South America, Africa, Australasia, Europe, Asia

Map 2 - European map with all EU countries and their flags to link.
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Map 3 - United Kingdom map with four nations, flags and names to link.
Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

